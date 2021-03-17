 

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BSO.UN) announces a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The distribution will be paid on or before April 15, 2021 to holders of record on March 31, 2021.

Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is registered as investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$17 billion of assets under management as of February 28, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

For more information, please visit https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/ or contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: (855) 777-8001
Email: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com




