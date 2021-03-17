 

Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of £500,000,000 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and £350,000,000 3.375% Senior Notes Due 2030

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of sterling-denominated notes, to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The notes will be issued in two tranches, the first of which will mature on March 24, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and the second of which will mature on April 24, 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2026 Notes priced with a coupon of 2.500% and the 2030 Notes priced with a coupon of 3.375%. Interest on the 2026 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on March 24, 2022. Interest on the 2030 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on April 24, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuers estimate that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately £842.0 million ($1.15 billion) after deducting expenses. The Issuers intend to use the full amount of the net proceeds, along with cash on hand, to repay amounts outstanding under an interim credit facility and the revolving credit facility of the Operating Partnership.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities will act as joint book-running managers for the offering. Scotiabank and Stifel will act as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued under an effective shelf registration statement of the Company, the Operating Partnership and MPT Finance, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and a free writing prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Bank PLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities plc at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or by visiting the SEC’s EDGAR public database at www.sec.gov.

