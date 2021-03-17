Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of £500,000,000 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and £350,000,000 3.375% Senior Notes Due 2030

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of sterling-denominated notes, to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The notes will be issued in two tranches, the first of which will mature on March 24, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and the second of which will mature on April 24, 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2026 Notes priced with a coupon of 2.500% and the 2030 Notes priced with a coupon of 3.375%. Interest on the 2026 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on March 24, 2022. Interest on the 2030 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on April 24, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuers estimate that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately £842.0 million ($1.15 billion) after deducting expenses. The Issuers intend to use the full amount of the net proceeds, along with cash on hand, to repay amounts outstanding under an interim credit facility and the revolving credit facility of the Operating Partnership.