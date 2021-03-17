 

PyroGenesis Receives $194 K Grant to Develop a Waste Recovery Process by Plasma Gasification That Will Significantly Contribute to Landfill and Climate Change Control Efforts

globenewswire
17.03.2021   

MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that it has received a grant of $194,090 from the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, through the Support for innovation projects component of the Innovation program, administered by Investissement Québec.

The goal of this project is to develop a solution to recover the residues of pot lining, which are produced in the primary aluminum industry and which are considered dangerous. PyroGenesis will play an important role in eliminating the landfill of this material and potentially other industrial by-products, in addition to significantly reducing specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This process may also be applicable to reducing the environmental footprint in other industries. PyroGenesis is working in partnership with the largest aluminum smelter in the Americas, Aluminerie Alouette, a company based in Sept-Îles, Quebec.

Currently, the various solutions for recycling and recovering these hazardous materials on a global scale are limited and expensive. By way of example, chemical treatment processes only achieve a recovery rate of approximately 80%.

PyroGenesis, with a commitment to sustainable development is now working to develop a process that would transform spent pot lining residues into a fuel that is lower in carbon, and as well as into materials that are inert and reusable, thus generating significant benefits for the environment. In addition, the resulting reduction in direct costs, combined with the advantages of the process developed by PyroGenesis, should give users of this new process a significant economic advantage in the marketplace.

“Managing the hazardous residues from spent pot lining residues is a challenging issue facing the aluminum industry,” said Mr. Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist at PyroGenesis. “According to the Company’s internal calculations, we estimate the global value of of spent pot lining recovery at approx. $3 billion. If successful, this project will be another PyroGenesis offering aimed at improving the environment through landfill and GHG reduction.”

15.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date; Representing $5.2 million in Total Potential Cash Proceeds
11.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces European Patent Office’s Intent to Grant Plasma Atomization (3D Printing) Patent; Increasing Productivity and Further Controlling Particle Size Distribution
11.03.21
PyroGenesis to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25
10.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces Listing of its Common Shares on NASDAQ
10.03.21
PyroGenesis Confirms Receipt of DTC Eligibility and NASDAQ Approval for Listing
03.03.21
PyroGenesis is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato to the Board of Directors, effective immediately
23.02.21
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On Track; Cash-on-Hand > $27.5M
22.02.21
PyroGenesis CEO to Present at the 7th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18
18.02.21
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Listing Application with NASDAQ

18:51 Uhr
2.012
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete