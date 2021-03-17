CVB Financial Corp. Announces 126th Consecutive Cash Dividend

ONTARIO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2021. The dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 17, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 175 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 126 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.