 

Appliqate Announces the Acquisition of ELEV8, a Leading Hybrid Event Platform Serving the Digital Asset & Blockchain Community

Sheridan, Wyoming, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) announced the acquisition of ELEV8, a hybrid event platform for connecting corporate and enterprise thought leaders, executives, and investors of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies, and digital assets.

The company produces a lineup of in-person, hybrid and virtual events convening leading institutions at the forefront of digital asset transformation. Participating organizations include TDAmeritrade, State Street, IBM, JP Morgan, BlockFi, Celsius Network, NASDAQ, Chainalysis, Galaxy Digital, Ticketmaster, Bumble Bee Foods, FedEx, Gemini, Wisdom Tree, and many other global institutions.

Digital assets and blockchain have moved beyond proof of concepts and pilot projects. The industry is now seeing organizations utilize the technology in many new ways, along with the institutional investors pouring billions of dollars into bitcoin and other digital assets. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have exploded in recent months. The NBA has sold over $200MM with their Top Shot initiative and the artist Beeple sold the highest priced NFT ever for $69.3MM. Additionally, large corporates such as Tesla have committed to digital assets with their bitcoin purchase of $1.5 billion and plan to accept the digital currency as payment.

“With the digital asset and blockchain community continuing to demonstrate impactful results, there is a great need to continue educating investors and other markets. ELEV8 convenes organizations that will share how they are successfully solving major challenges by leveraging emerging applications and building the financial infrastructure of the future,” said Todd Brockman, Co-Founder, ELEV8.

“The ELEV8 acquisition will broaden Appliqate’s competitive advantage by utilizing ELEV8’s global network focused on emerging tech sectors and is in alignment with Appliqate’s strategy to focus on the $1 trillion global live events and event tech sector,” stated Una Taylor, Founder and CEO.

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news and by hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

