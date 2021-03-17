CCL Industries Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Event

A “fireside chat” hosted by Stephen MacLeod, Special Situations Analyst from BMO Capital Markets to discuss the current state of operations with Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, to be held on Thursday, March 25 th , beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will be live webcast at www.veracast.com/webcasts/bmo/calls/87167p.cfm and a replay will be available following the event, at the Company’s website www.cclind.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This call may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”), as defined under applicable securities laws, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, customers and suppliers and on the global economy and financial markets; general economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; and changes in credit availability. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as CCL’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the following: the continued availability of capital; fluctuations of currency exchange rates and interest rates; and general business, economic and capital market conditions. Should one or more risks materialize or should any assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of CCL’s 2020 Annual Report, particularly under Section 4: “Risks and Uncertainties.” CCL’s annual and quarterly reports can be found online at www.sedar.com or are available upon request.