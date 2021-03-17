Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:45 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.