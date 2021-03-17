 

'Global Fully Charged' sector moving towards a sustainable future By Kalkine Pty Limited

SYDNEY, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more focus on an 'Electrified World', and policymakers paving way for a sustainable future, 'Battery-Storage Technologies' Space seems to be the next wave of a frenzy to mitigate climate-change.

'The role of batteries in enabling a 'Global Green Economy' vision over the next-decade is a big question here.' The battery industry is still in the nascent-stage of innovation and can act as a key enabler transforming the transportation and power sector to create an emission-free environment.

In the hindsight, Kalkine's 'Global Fully Charged', or 'Battery' Sector information provides insights on diverse quality battery-storage companies. Electric Vehicles and Battery-Storage area presents some earnings potential; and with evolving focus on climate-crisis, recent announcements by major carmakers to go all electric by 2030-2035, and overwhelming fund commitment by policymakers (over $3.5 billion fund by European Commission as per German Economic Ministry), immense opportunities may emerge in this sector.

Businesses involved in the battery-storage space appear to be benefitting from the shifting focus towards decarbonisation. With oil consumption to drop, battery-cell and auto manufacturers, chemical businesses, solar and utility operators are set to benefit, while lithium-ion batteries may serve as prime energy-storage due to superior lifespan and power densities.

Soaring Battery-Storage Space amid Rising Demand

COVID-19 containment measures impacted deployments in 2019, but as restrictions lifted, global economies resumed production near pre-COVID levels. With increasing solar-paired storage, the global energy-storage market is estimated to take a leap ahead. Amid Global prospects, the US serves as the biggest market for energy-storage driven by regulatory mandates and opening of wholesale energy market. Besides, Australia's residential storage market may get support from the surge in residential dwellings. Other markets including UK, Canada, and New Zealand are also steadily transitioning. Solar + Storage concept seems exciting while batteries space is expected to revolutionize renewables energy.

Nevertheless, few factors including lack of market penetration given the nascent-stage, cost of batteries, government support, and capex front loading by corporates should be considered.

Considering this, Kalkine's 'Fully Charged' Research aims to provide insights on diverse businesses with focus on Fundamentals, Technical Prowess, Climate-Change Strategies, Scalability and Applicability alongside Risks and Opportunities.



