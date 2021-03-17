Ventas Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021.

