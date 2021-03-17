 

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and 2020 Universal Registration Document

Montrouge, France, March 17, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and 2020 Universal Registration Document

The Company also announces that it will enter the SBF 120 Index on Euronext

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced the filing of its first Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD) for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the French market authority “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) under the number D.21-0141.

These documents can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF’s website at www.amf-france.org and the Form 10-K is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of both documents are available, free of charge, at the Company’s headquarters and registered office located at 177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette 92120 Montrouge, France.

DBV also announced that, following the March 2021 review of the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange Indices, the “Conseil Scientifique des Indices”, Euronext’s steering committee, has admitted DBV to the SBF 120 Index.

This decision will take effect from March 22, 2021. The SBF 120 Index (Société des Bourses Françaises 120 Index) groups the Euronext’s 120 largest companies by market capitalization and trading volumes.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Disclaimer

