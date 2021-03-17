DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected



Berlin, 17 March 2021. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will exceed its current profit guidance of 1.00 EUR per share and be able to book profits of 1.11 EUR (previous year: 1.07 EUR) per share for the financial year 2020. The primary financial statements, the dividend recommendation, and the guidance for 2021 will be published after the Supervisory Board meeting on 25 March 2021. The complete audited annual report for the financial year 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021.