 

Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected

17-March-2021 / 23:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 17 March 2021. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will exceed its current profit guidance of 1.00 EUR per share and be able to book profits of 1.11 EUR (previous year: 1.07 EUR) per share for the financial year 2020. The primary financial statements, the dividend recommendation, and the guidance for 2021 will be published after the Supervisory Board meeting on 25 March 2021. The complete audited annual report for the financial year 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021.

Wertpapier


Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected

