GVIC Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Glacier Media Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GVIC Communications Corp. (TSX: GCT) (“GVIC”) announces that today shareholders of GVIC approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier”) at a special meeting of GVIC shareholders (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the holders of Class B common voting shares (“GVIC B Shares”) and Class C non-voting shares (“GVIC C Shares”) of GVIC voted to approve the acquisition by Glacier of all of the GVIC B Shares and GVIC C Shares not currently held by Glacier and its subsidiary, or by a wholly-owned limited partnership of GVIC, resulting in GVIC becoming a subsidiary of Glacier. Each GVIC B Share and GVIC C Share will be exchanged for 0.8 of a common share of Glacier (“Glacier Shares”). The Arrangement will be effected on March 31, 2021, subject to GVIC obtaining the final order (the “Final Order”) from the British Columbia Supreme Court approving the Arrangement, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.