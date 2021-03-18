II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in China for Industrial Laser Materials Processing

Close collaboration between industrial laser specialists and automotive manufacturers is essential to explore the full range of capabilities afforded by the latest advances in industrial laser technology, especially now as manufacturers are retooling their production lines for the unique welding requirements of electric vehicles and their batteries. II-VI’s new applications laboratory provides close customer support on state-of-the-art laser materials processing with practical hands-on training, in-depth applications consulting, and detailed feasibility studies based on the expertise of II-VI’s applications engineers and the advanced capabilities of II-VI’s laser processing heads.

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in laser materials processing solutions, today announced the opening of its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.

“In our new applications laboratory in Suzhou, customers can directly experience our high-performing and intelligent laser processing heads,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “This product application facility, together with our labs in Berlin, Germany, and Detroit, U.S., enhances our global ability to demonstrate manufacturing feasibility and develop optimized processes for our customers.”

II-VI offers a broad portfolio of laser processing heads with state-of-the-art vision systems for one-, two-, and three-dimensional processing applications such as terminal welding of batteries for electric vehicles. II-VI also offers turnkey laser solutions cutting, drilling, and micromachining superhard materials such as polycrystalline and single-crystal diamond, as well as hard ceramics.

II-VI will virtually exhibit its portfolio for high-power laser materials processing at the 7th Industrial Laser Applications Symposium (ILAS), March 24-25.

