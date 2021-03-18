 

GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 00:09  |  54   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated January 20, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee In Favor
(#) 		In Favor
(%) 		Withheld
(#) 		Withheld
(%)
Joseph Zakher 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 %
Carl Goyette 19,582,453 99.999 % 154 0.001 %
Eric Graveline 19,552,033 99.844 % 30,574 0.156 %
Philippe Meunier 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 %
Alain Miquelon 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 %
Suzanne Poirier 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 %

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com 		Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated January 20, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Guru Organic Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
17.03.21
Guru Organic Energy Further Increases Presence in Convenience Channel Across Canada
04.03.21
GURU Organic Energy Extends Presence in Convenience Channel Across Canada
03.03.21
Guru Organic Energy to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and to Host Virtual Annual Meeting