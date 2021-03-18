 

Paya Announces Pricing of Public Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya Holdings,” “Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the Company and 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the selling stockholder, at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. In addition, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Paya’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Paya intends to use any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. Paya will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Cantor Fitzgerald, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 17, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

