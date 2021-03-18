 

Capital Senior Living Completes Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All Communities

More than two-thirds of communities have also completed third-round clinics

DALLAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), working with CVS Health and local health departments, has completed the first and second rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations at all its communities. To date, 85% of residents are fully vaccinated with 90% of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Company has also completed third-round clinics at 69% of its communities.  

“We are thrilled with the efficiency and urgency shown at our communities and with our partners to quickly vaccinate so many of our residents and our staff members who serve them,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. New cases of COVID-19 at the Company’s communities have declined by more than 99%, and the Company has recently operated for several weeks with no newly reported cases.  Today, there is one active case of COVID-19 across its portfolio. 

“The vaccine is a critical element in keeping our residents safe and healthy, and with so many of our residents choosing to be vaccinated, our communities are beginning to operate more freely, while maintaining safety as the highest priority. It is refreshing to witness the resulting joyous energy and high spirits displayed by our residents and their families,” Lody added. 

The Company considers the safety of its residents and staff paramount, and the successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is a significant step in protecting residents and returning to normal daily activities. While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing, will remain in place for the near-term, many of the Company’s communities are now allowing family visitation for fully vaccinated residents, following CDC guidelines and state and local mandates. Visitors are screened and escorted directly to residents’ apartments and required to always wear masks while in the community.  

The Company is partnering with CVS Health and local health departments to provide trained personnel and supplies to administer the vaccine as well as managing logistics to ship and store the vaccine per manufacturer requirements.     
  
Employees, residents, and families should look for communications from their local Capital Senior Living communities for clinic dates and times. 
  
About Capital Senior Living   
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit the website or connect with the Company on Facebook.    
  
For more information, contact:    
Kimberly Lody    
(972) 308-8323    
klody@capitalsenior.com 




