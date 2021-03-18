Capital Senior Living Completes Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All Communities

“We are thrilled with the efficiency and urgency shown at our communities and with our partners to quickly vaccinate so many of our residents and our staff members who serve them,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. New cases of COVID-19 at the Company’s communities have declined by more than 99%, and the Company has recently operated for several weeks with no newly reported cases. Today, there is one active case of COVID-19 across its portfolio.

DALLAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), working with CVS Health and local health departments, has completed the first and second rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations at all its communities. To date, 85% of residents are fully vaccinated with 90% of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Company has also completed third-round clinics at 69% of its communities.

“The vaccine is a critical element in keeping our residents safe and healthy, and with so many of our residents choosing to be vaccinated, our communities are beginning to operate more freely, while maintaining safety as the highest priority. It is refreshing to witness the resulting joyous energy and high spirits displayed by our residents and their families,” Lody added.

The Company considers the safety of its residents and staff paramount, and the successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is a significant step in protecting residents and returning to normal daily activities. While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing, will remain in place for the near-term, many of the Company’s communities are now allowing family visitation for fully vaccinated residents, following CDC guidelines and state and local mandates. Visitors are screened and escorted directly to residents’ apartments and required to always wear masks while in the community.