 

Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021   

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces the appointment of Peter L. Braun as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will take up the position on 6 April 2021 and will be based in the company's office in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr Braun is an experienced and entrepreneurial pharmaceutical leader, with extensive commercialisation experience with innovative oncology products and deep knowledge of pharmaceutical markets worldwide from a career spanning nearly 30 years at Hoffmann-La-Roche ("Roche").

During his career at Roche, Mr Braun led the Lifecycle Management teams for the successful targeted cancer therapies Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Tarceva (erlotinib).

Mr Braun has also held various operational leadership positions including being country general manager and multiple commercial roles in Europe, US and Latin America. He has developed expertise across multiple strategic and operational roles including development, manufacturing, business development and market access for innovative therapeutic products in several geographies and other therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and infectious diseases.

In addition to his experience at Roche, Mr Braun has also held roles at an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven life sciences start-up and as strategy consultant to emerging healthcare companies.

Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Board of Directors, said: "I am delighted that Peter has agreed to join us at this important time for Nordic Nanovector. Our aim was to leverage on our important recent progress by recruiting a strong commercial CEO who can refine and drive the company's plans towards the regulatory filing and commercialisation of Betalutin. We are confident that, with Peter's track record in and enthusiasm for the development and commercialisation of innovative targeted oncology products, we can build on the top-line data from the PARADIGME trial expected later in the year by clearly defining our plans for Betalutin's commercialisation. These are key steps on our path to becoming a leader in targeted radiopharmaceuticals."

