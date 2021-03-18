 

Hyundai Motor Reveals Additional Design Details of STARIA

  • STARIA is Hyundai's new MPV lineup with futuristic and iconic design
  • STARIA is designed with 'inside-out' approach, reflecting recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space
  • Exterior gives seamless look defined by streamlined silhouette, panoramic windows and pure body volume
  • Lounge-inspired interior offers premium styling and sense of openness
  • The high-end model adds luxurious look and feel with variant-exclusive design cues and features

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled additional design features of its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup, STARIA, ahead of its digital world premiere slated for the first half of 2021.

Designed for both families and businesses, STARIA provides next-level mobility solutions that make time in transit more accommodating, productive and worthwhile. Moreover, STARIA provides a preview of the space innovation that will be available through Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) in the future mobility era.

"STARIA is Hyundai's first mass-produced vehicle model that is designed with the 'inside-out' design approach, said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. "STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features."

STARIA's overall look is based on an 'inside-out' approach, a new design methodology for future mobility that begins the design process with the interior and expands it to the exterior. This reflects Hyundai's response to recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space.

STARIA's exterior presents a futuristic, pure, streamlined silhouette, defined by a fluid curve running from front to back, inspired by the halo that illuminates Earth's horizon during sunrise when viewed from space.

Inspired by the lounge of a cruise ship, STARIA's interior provides a luxurious feeling and relaxed space. The vehicle's innovative design architecture, with lower beltlines and expansive panoramic windows, creates a spacious, stimulating environment for passengers.

Hyundai will officially debut STARIA through a digital world premiere in the first half of 2021. More information about the world premiere will be revealed soon. 

For more information and images, please download the full press release from here or visit globalpr.hyundai.com

