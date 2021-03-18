 

NEPTUNE WELLNESS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 9, 2019, Neptune announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of SugarLeaf Labs, LLC and Forest Remedies LLC (collectively, “SugarLeaf”), a registered North Carolina-based commercial hemp company providing extraction services and formulated products (the “SugarLeaf Acquisition”). On July 24, 2019, Neptune announced the closing of the SugarLeaf Acquisition.

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of the Company’s fiscal year 2021, missing analyst expectations. Among other results, Neptune reported third quarter revenues of CA$3.32 million and a net loss of CA$73.8 million, down 63.81% and over 1,000% year-over-year, respectively. Neptune attributed the net loss, in part, to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of “property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019,” as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million “also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition.” Additionally, the Company disclosed that its “[g]ross margin declined to a loss of 268.3%,” which included a non-cash CA$7.39 million “write-down of inventory and deposits to reflect their net realizable value.”

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021.

Then, on February 17, 2021, prior to the start of the day’s trading session, Neptune issued a press release announcing the termination of an at-the-market offering conducted by the Company, selling 9,570,735 of its common shares and raising approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds. Just minutes later, Neptune issued a second press release announcing that the Company was conducting a $55 million registered direct offering.

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell another $0.21 per share, or 10.82%, to close at $1.73 per share on February 17, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 16, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune’s integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company’s capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Neptune Wellness securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



