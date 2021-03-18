 

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Early Results of Debt Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

MIDLAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) announced today the early results of Diamondback’s previously announced (i) cash tender offer (the “Diamondback Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of Diamondback’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) pursuant to the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “Diamondback Offer to Purchase”) and (ii) cash tender offers (the “QEP Tender Offers” and, together with the Diamondback Tender Offer, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase any and all of QEP Resources, Inc.’s (“QEP”) outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the “QEP Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) from holders of each series of the Notes pursuant to the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “QEP Offer to Purchase” and, together with the Diamondback Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”). In connection with the Tender Offers, Diamondback is also soliciting consents from holders of each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to effect certain amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Indentures”).

According to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), an aggregate of $367,790,000 principal amount of the 2025 Notes, representing approximately 45.97% of the outstanding 2025 Notes and an aggregate of $1,548,253,000 principal amount of the QEP Notes, representing approximately 96.65% of the outstanding QEP Notes (which consists of an aggregate of $439,890,000 principal amount of the 2022 Notes, representing approximately 94.59% of the outstanding 2022 Notes, an aggregate of $626,815,000 principal amount of the 2023 Notes, representing approximately 98.43% of the outstanding 2023 Notes and an aggregate of $481,548,000 principal amount of the 2026 Notes, representing approximately 96.31% of the outstanding 2026 Notes), had been validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations.

