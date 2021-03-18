 

Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company at a public offering price of $40 per share of common stock. The Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to $60 million of additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds to fund the redemption of a portion of its outstanding 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the offering, the Company and its directors and executive officers have each agreed to enter into a customary lock-up agreement with the underwriters for the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering and BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective on March 15, 2021. The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering, once available, can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: (a) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, (b) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or (c) Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone (toll-free): (888) 603-5847 or by emailing: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

