Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 17, 2021

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 17, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 4, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Joseph August 4,167,516 99.69% 12,799 0.31% Chirag Bhavsar 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% Johanne Brossard 4,156,657 99.43% 23,658 0.57% Chitwant S. Kohli 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% Mark D. Mickleborough 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% Stacey Mowbray 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% Randolph W. Pinna 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% V. James Sardo 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01% Daryl Yeo 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%

