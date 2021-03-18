Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 17, 2021
TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the
election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 17, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The nominees listed in the
management information circular dated February 4, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Withheld
|%
|Joseph August
|4,167,516
|99.69%
|12,799
|0.31%
|Chirag Bhavsar
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|Johanne Brossard
|4,156,657
|99.43%
|23,658
|0.57%
|Chitwant S. Kohli
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|Mark D. Mickleborough
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|Stacey Mowbray
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|Randolph W. Pinna
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|V. James Sardo
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
|Daryl Yeo
|4,180,091
|99.99%
|224
|0.01%
About Currency Exchange International, Corp.
The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CXIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.
