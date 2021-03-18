 

Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 17, 2021

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 17, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 4, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Withheld %
Joseph August 4,167,516 99.69% 12,799 0.31%
Chirag Bhavsar 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
Johanne Brossard 4,156,657 99.43% 23,658 0.57%
Chitwant S. Kohli 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
Mark D. Mickleborough 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
Stacey Mowbray 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
Randolph W. Pinna 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
V. James Sardo 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%
Daryl Yeo 4,180,091 99.99% 224 0.01%

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CXIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

