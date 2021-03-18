Corporate Update for EarthRenew Shareholders

So, despite the wearing nature of the global pandemic, we at EarthRenew have managed to proceed largely unimpeded, even thriving amid this unpredictable environment. I am anxious to share with you all that we have accomplished in this edition of our corporate update to shareholders.

I wish to thank you for your continued support amid what has been a very turbulent year. COVID has impacted all industries and the food supply chain has not been spared. We’ve seen outbreaks at meatpacking plants that have impacted food supply and national lockdowns are further disrupting supply chains. The COVID shutdown has closed restaurants, forcing an abrupt shift to groceries and a spike in demand for sustainable foods. We believe that this burst has translated into increased pressure on sustainably produced crops and a net benefit to those who supply inputs to them.

As interest in sustainable farming and ESG investing continues to rise, EarthRenew’s growth plans are expanding significantly. However, our primary goal remains the same - to become a world leader in the organic fertilizer market. But that scope has expanded to also capture the needs of the regenerative agriculture segment. Regenerative agriculture practices (which apply to both organic and conventional farming) are focused on reversing climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity to improve both carbon drawdown and water cycles. These sustainable practices require large scale adoption by the global farming community for real impact to be realized. We believe that our sincere efforts to improve soil health by offering natural alternatives to chemical fertilizers have us well-positioned to capture market share within this growing segment. We think it also shines a light on EarthRenew as an attractive investment for investors interested in climate resilience initiatives.

Our most significant achievement to date, and a major cornerstone of growth for EarthRenew, comes from our signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Replenish Nutrients Ltd. and its shareholders, pursuant to which we anticipate acquiring all of the issued and outstanding equity of the company. We are working diligently to finalize the terms of the transaction and to complete the acquisition. Upon completion, we look forward to uniting the Replenish and EarthRenew teams. More news on that front will follow shortly following the closing of that acquisition.