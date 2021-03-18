 

NEXCOM to Develop Advanced Ethernet Solutions Powered by NVIDIA

TAIPEI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, leading supplier of network appliances, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), a global program that provides partners the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class, accelerated computing solutions for machine learning and AI workloads. NEXCOM has a long history of collaboration with NVIDIA, including the development of NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-5-based 100G Ethernet bypass LAN modules, which feature bypass functions to meet 5G network performance and security requirements.

NEXCOM is focused on high performance computing and network technology. One of NEXCOM's key missions is to reshape the technology world to drive IT transformation. From NEXCOM's perspective, playing a vital role in networking ecosystems requires participation in and contributions to the NPN program.

"With our work on ConnectX-5, we established a solid and comprehensive bypass mechanism that covers a wide range of scenarios and events," said Eric Hung, Software Architect for NEXCOM's Network and Communication Solutions Group. "Rapid optical switching, high availability, reliability, user friendliness, and simplicity in plugging into NEXCOM's network appliance series all stand out as the major advantages in adopting NEXCOM's 100G LAN modules, especially for the modern cyber world."

"The NVIDIA Partner Network provides our partners the opportunity to access resources specific to their businesses, as well as to connect with a global network of expertise," said Ashok Pandey, Vice President and General Manager, Professional Solution Group at NVIDIA. "Joining the NPN program is one of the many ways NEXCOM is driving forward its mission to deliver world-class, secure IT solutions to customers."

As an NPN partner, NEXCOM will utilize the NPN benefits as they build their roadmap and continue to develop the latest world-class networking technology.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

