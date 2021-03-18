CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected Regulatory Filings with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer and Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host an investment community webcast on Monday, March 22, 2021.



Management will update stockholders on the Company’s recent COVID-19 related filings for Conditional EUA with the FDA in U.S., Interim Order in Canada, and accelerated rolling review in U.K., as well as potential similar filings in Brazil and the Philippines. Management will also provide updates on its active trials in COVID-19, NASH and Cancer, along with expected timelines for BLA submissions for HIV in U.S., Canada and U.K.