NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the footfall at medical laboratories and diagnostic centers is surging. This factor is expected to propel the global laboratory information system (LIS) market size from $1,756.2 million in 2019 to $3,457.2 million by 2030, at a 6.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because with the increasing number of tests, laboratories and diagnostic centers are in need of substantially augmenting their productivity, according to P&S Intelligence.

Thus, the laboratory information system market is growing as LISs allow the medical staff to obtain, store, manage, and retrieve patient data for effective analysis and diagnosis. Moreover, these solutions easily integrate with the equipment used at laboratories, and they also provide accurate data. Additionally, they enhance the coordination among standalone laboratories and hospitals, thereby helping select cost-effective tests and, ultimately, improving patient outcomes.

Key Findings of Global Laboratory Information System Market

Usage of cloud-based LIS solutions gaining rapid popularity

Demand for LIS solutions surging during COVID-19

LIS solutions being used to raise laboratory productivity

Personalized medicine key opportunity area for LIS vendors

North America witnessed widest adoption of LIS historically

witnessed widest adoption of LIS historically Market players entering into partnerships and collaborations

When the COVID-19 pandemic first started to spread, the laboratory information system market was negatively affected, because the development of the related software and provision of associated services were halted. However, as the patient count increased unchecked, the demand for LIS solutions began to rise again. This was because of a sudden surge in the number of people visiting diagnostic laboratories for COVID tests, which put a strain on the operations of such medical facilities.

In the past, the standalone bifurcation held the larger share in the laboratory information system market, on the basis of type. Standalone LISs are cost-effective and user-friendly, can work offline, and offer stronger protection to data.

The software bifurcation, under the component segment of the laboratory information system market, is expected to witness the higher CAGR, of 6.8%, in the coming years. With the rising awareness of improving the laboratory productivity, various components of LISs, including barcode readers, result detectors, and labels, are being integrated with each other and automated. The integration of analytical instruments with LIS software can decrease the chances of error and quicken up the workflow.