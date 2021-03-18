 

EQS-Adhoc Comet Group proves robust and flexible - Full-year 2020 results exceed expectations

Comet Group proves robust and flexible - Full-year 2020 results exceed expectations

Full-year 2020

- Sales growth of 6.5% to CHF 395.8 million (2019: CHF 371.6 million)
- EBITDA margin of 14.8%, up from 10.8% in 2019
- Free cash flow of CHF 41.6 million compared to CHF 30.1 million in 2019
- Strong financials: ROCE of 13.6%, equity ratio of 50.1%, and net debt of CHF 7.1 million

Outlook for 2021

- Priority to the safety of all employees and customers
- Continued growth of global semiconductor market in 2021
- Signs of an upswing in the other core markets automotive, aerospace and security
- Stringent execution of growth strategy

In the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Comet Group proved to be robust and flexible. By rapidly deploying pre-emptive measures, the company protected the health of its employees and maintained the undiminished ability to serve its customers. While Comet grew sales and significantly improved its operating income, it also made good progress in the implementation of key strategic initiatives such as the sale of the ebeam lamp business to Tetra Pak and the acquisition of the Canadian software developer Object Research Systems (ORS).

In 2020, the Group benefited from the vibrant strength of the semiconductor and electronics market. The pandemic accelerated the already robust demand for cloud services, video conferencing, gaming, 5G, and other tech solutions. This boosted demand for semiconductor chips and helped to offset the structural and pandemic-related slump in the automotive, aerospace and security sectors.

Net sales rose by 6.5% from the prior year to CHF 395.8 million (FY 2019: CHF 371.6 million) thanks to a strong performance in the Plasma Control Technologies division. With good cost discipline, and including one-time income of CHF 4.0 million from the divestment of the ebeam lamp business, Comet grew EBITDA to CHF 58.6 million, an increase of 46.6% compared to CHF 40.0 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin increased to 14.8% from 10.8% in 2019. Net income increased 130.8% to CHF 27.7 million from CHF 12.0 million, while free cash flow improved to CHF 41.6 million compared to CHF 30.1 million in 2019. The higher free cash flow was achieved mainly by rigorous control of net working capital. Comet ended 2020 with a sound financial position, with an equity ratio of 50.1% and net debt of CHF 7.1 million (2019: CHF 25.0 million). Return on capital employed (ROCE) more than doubled to 13.6% compared to 6.5% in 2019. This solid footing coupled with the progress in executing the strategic Boost initiatives, Comet is moving forward an even stronger entity.

