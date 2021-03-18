Swiss Re to propose regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share

Swiss Re's Board of Directors to propose a regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share

Total contribution to economic net worth (ENW) of USD -434 million in 2020; excluding COVID-19 impact, total contribution of USD 3.3 billion for the year

Swiss Re maintains a very strong capital position; Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 215% as of 1 January 2021

Sergio P. Ermotti to be nominated for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors

For the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 April 2021, the shareholders are invited to have their shares represented by the independent proxy

Cathy Desquesses to succeed Nigel Fretwell as Group Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee

Zurich, 18 March 2021 - Swiss Re today published its 2020 Annual Report, Sustainability Report and the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 16 April 2021. In line with the preventive measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council, and in order to best protect the health of Swiss Re's shareholders and employees, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders can exercise their voting rights in writing or electronically via the independent proxy. Voting results will be published on the Group's website. Shareholders are also invited to attend a virtual post-AGM information event to be streamed live, starting at 10:00 CEST on 16 April 2021. Details for this event are available in the shareholder invitation to the AGM or through the Sherpany App.

Swiss Re's capital position remained very strong throughout 2020. As of 1 January 2021, the Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio was at 215%, within the new target range of 200-250%. The Group's very strong capital position and positive outlook enables the Board of Directors to propose a stable dividend of CHF 5.90 per share at the upcoming AGM.