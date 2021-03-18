 

EQS-News Swiss Re to propose regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 07:03  |  47   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Swiss Re to propose regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share

18.03.2021 / 07:03

  • Swiss Re's Board of Directors to propose a regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share
  • Total contribution to economic net worth (ENW) of USD -434 million in 2020; excluding COVID-19 impact, total contribution of USD 3.3 billion for the year
  • Swiss Re maintains a very strong capital position; Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 215% as of 1 January 2021
  • Sergio P. Ermotti to be nominated for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • For the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 April 2021, the shareholders are invited to have their shares represented by the independent proxy
  • Cathy Desquesses to succeed Nigel Fretwell as Group Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee

Zurich, 18 March 2021 - Swiss Re today published its 2020 Annual Report, Sustainability Report and the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 16 April 2021. In line with the preventive measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council, and in order to best protect the health of Swiss Re's shareholders and employees, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders can exercise their voting rights in writing or electronically via the independent proxy. Voting results will be published on the Group's website. Shareholders are also invited to attend a virtual post-AGM information event to be streamed live, starting at 10:00 CEST on 16 April 2021. Details for this event are available in the shareholder invitation to the AGM or through the Sherpany App.

Swiss Re's capital position remained very strong throughout 2020. As of 1 January 2021, the Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio was at 215%, within the new target range of 200-250%. The Group's very strong capital position and positive outlook enables the Board of Directors to propose a stable dividend of CHF 5.90 per share at the upcoming AGM.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Swiss Re to propose regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Swiss Re to propose regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share 18.03.2021 / 07:03 Swiss Re's Board of Directors to propose a regular dividend of CHF 5.90 per share Total contribution to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plant Übernahme von CORYX gegen Gewährung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hermle 2020 trotz Corona-Krise mit solidem Ergebnis - Auftragseingang, Umsatz und EBIT wie erwartet ...
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG: 2020 annual results: encouraging business performance despite COVID-19 crisis
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Overweight'
16.03.21
EQS-News: Swiss Re announces ambitious climate targets; accelerates race to net zero
12.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Overweight'
11.03.21
'Tokio wird eine Erfolgsstory': Alle 18 Testwettkämpfe finden statt
11.03.21
ROUNDUP/Hannover Rück will Geschäftsausbau statt Sonderdividende - Aktie legt zu
11.03.21
IOC-Chef Bach zu Tokio-Spielen: 'Werden Opfer bringen müssen'
11.03.21
IOC berät über die nächsten Olympischen Spiele
10.03.21
IOC-Präsident Bach lässt keinen Zweifel an Olympia-Austragung
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
03.03.21
IOC-Chef Bach: Viele Athleten werden vor Olympia geimpft sein