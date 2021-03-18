 

DGAP-News Corestate develops system for handling complex climate risks in real estate investments

18.03.2021 / 07:00
  • Adaptation of the entire real estate purchase analysis to EU climate targets
  • Joint pilot project of Corestate Capital, CAALA and Sustainaccount
  • System calculates amortization and cost scenarios
  • Investors receive crucial quantitative information on sustainability and compliance with ESG regulations in the case of real estate purchase

Frankfurt, March 18, 2021. The real estate investment manager Corestate, together with the Green-Fintech Sustainaccount and the PropTech CAALA, has developed a unique forecast system that calculates the impact of transitory risks such as CO2 pricing and physical climate risks like storms, heat waves and extreme precipitation on the value of the property based on a few basic data of the property. This enables analyses of climate risks and options for action to reduce CO2 emissions as early as the purchase of buildings.

Justus Wiedemann, Group Sustainability Officer at Corestate: "Climate change and climate policy are having an increasing impact on the real estate sector and are often the decisive factor in the management of real estate portfolios that determines the success or failure of the investment. With our novel forecasting system, we can anticipate these success variables for our clients at a particularly early stage."

Prerequisite for investment planning

With the new system, Corestate is also able to provide investors with crucial quantitative information on sustainability and ESG compliance when assessing the purchase of real estate. The developed solution thus forms a fundamental prerequisite for investment planning and enables clients to implement their sustainability strategy in a simple way.

