Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that BioFire Diagnostics, its subsidiary specialized in molecular syndromic infectious disease testing, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo authorization for the BIOFIRE RP2.1 Panel. This panel allows for the detection of 22 viral and bacterial pathogens responsible for respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19 disease). The panel is the first SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test of any kind that has been granted De Novo status by U.S. FDA, having gone through the normal U.S. FDA review pathway outside of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) track.

This De Novo authorization will be concurrent with the revocation of the U.S. FDA EUA that was obtained on May 1st, 2020 for this panel. The BIOFIRE RP2.1 Panel EUA and De Novo kits are identical with the exception of changes to the labeling.