 

Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for the Full Year 2020

Financial highlights

  • CHF 29.8 million cash & cash equivalents, trade and other receivables at December 31, 2020
  • Revenues increased by 58% to CHF 4.0 million

Operational highlights

  • Initiated Phase II clinical study of Fibrin-PTH in spine
  • Commercial rollout in the U.S. and Europe on track
  • Distribution agreements for The Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland for MagnetOs
  • Raised CHF 18.6 million to advance product pipeline and commercialization of MagnetOs

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences closed the year with outstanding results for 2020, accelerating sales by 58% and initiating the Phase II study for Fibrin PTH, confirming its successful transition into a fully-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration.

Kuros raised gross proceeds of CHF 18.6 million from a capital increase to advance its pipeline, in particular the Phase II clinical study of its proprietary Fibrin-PTH product candidate in spinal fusion, and to progress commercialization of MagnetOs in the U.S. and selected geographies in Europe.

Despite the worldwide pandemic, Kuros achieved strong sales growth of MagnetOs in the U.S. and launched MagnetOs in selected European countries.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Kuros team has delivered an outstanding performance in a complex environment, making significant progress on all fronts in 2020. The impressive sales growth of MagnetOs is a turning point in the history of the company and confirms our transformation into commercial company. Beyond this, we have started the Phase II with Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion, which represents a huge commercial opportunity.”

Key developments in 2020

  • Conducted successful capital increase, raising total gross proceeds of CHF 18.6 million

  • First patient treated in the STRUCTURE trial, investigating Fibrin-PTH for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedures in patients with degenerative disc disease.

  • Reached milestone of 2,000 patients treated with MagnetOs bone graft.

  • Unveiled new research on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation in three presentations at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2020 Annual Meeting.

  • Won the 2020 Spine Technology Award, awarded by the widely-read industry publication Orthopedics This Week for outstanding innovations in the field, for its Fibrin-PTH technology
