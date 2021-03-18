Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for the Full Year 2020

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences closed the year with outstanding results for 2020, accelerating sales by 58% and initiating the Phase II study for Fibrin PTH, confirming its successful transition into a fully-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration.

Kuros raised gross proceeds of CHF 18.6 million from a capital increase to advance its pipeline, in particular the Phase II clinical study of its proprietary Fibrin-PTH product candidate in spinal fusion, and to progress commercialization of MagnetOs in the U.S. and selected geographies in Europe.

Despite the worldwide pandemic, Kuros achieved strong sales growth of MagnetOs in the U.S. and launched MagnetOs in selected European countries.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Kuros team has delivered an outstanding performance in a complex environment, making significant progress on all fronts in 2020. The impressive sales growth of MagnetOs is a turning point in the history of the company and confirms our transformation into commercial company. Beyond this, we have started the Phase II with Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion, which represents a huge commercial opportunity.”

Key developments in 2020