 

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 07:26  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020

18.03.2021 / 07:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 March 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hapag-Lloyd!
Short
Basispreis 154,58€
Hebel 6,62
Ask 2,07
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 116,28€
Hebel 6,29
Ask 2,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020

- Result significantly increased despite coronavirus pandemic

- Successful cost reductions due to Performance Safeguarding Program

- Proposed dividend of EUR 3.50 per share

- Significant increase in earnings also expected for 2021

- Pandemic-related risks remain for the time being

Hapag-Lloyd published its annual report with audited business results for the 2020 financial year today. In the reporting year, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to more than USD 3 billion (approx. EUR 2.7 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to roughly USD 1.5 billion (approx. EUR 1.3 billion). The Group net result improved to around USD 1.1 billion (EUR 935 million). The main drivers were cost savings of more than USD 500 million (approx. EUR 450 million) as well as slightly improved freight rates and lower bunker prices.

"In 2020, our business was strongly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. But we took early countermeasures on the cost side and successfully implemented our Performance Safeguarding Program. After transport volumes plummeted in the second quarter, we were able to benefit from unexpectedly strong demand for container transports in the second half of the year. Therefore, we have concluded the year with a much better result than that of 2019, and after the significant improvements achieved in previous years, we have been able to earn our cost of capital for the first time in a decade," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020 DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020 18.03.2021 / 07:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plant Übernahme von CORYX gegen Gewährung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hermle 2020 trotz Corona-Krise mit solidem Ergebnis - Auftragseingang, Umsatz und EBIT wie erwartet ...
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG: 2020 annual results: encouraging business performance despite COVID-19 crisis
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss und bestätigt deutlichen Ergebnisanstieg für 2020 (deutsch)
07:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss und bestätigt deutlichen Ergebnisanstieg für 2020
17.03.21
Hapag-Lloyd stärkt Engagement in Afrika
17.03.21
Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch (FOTO)
17.03.21
Hapag-Lloyd stärkt Afrika-Geschäft mit Zukauf
17.03.21
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch
17.03.21
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG übernimmt Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
142
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!