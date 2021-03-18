DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020 18.03.2021 / 07:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd publishes annual report and confirms significant earnings growth for 2020

- Result significantly increased despite coronavirus pandemic

- Successful cost reductions due to Performance Safeguarding Program

- Proposed dividend of EUR 3.50 per share

- Significant increase in earnings also expected for 2021

- Pandemic-related risks remain for the time being

Hapag-Lloyd published its annual report with audited business results for the 2020 financial year today. In the reporting year, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to more than USD 3 billion (approx. EUR 2.7 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to roughly USD 1.5 billion (approx. EUR 1.3 billion). The Group net result improved to around USD 1.1 billion (EUR 935 million). The main drivers were cost savings of more than USD 500 million (approx. EUR 450 million) as well as slightly improved freight rates and lower bunker prices.

"In 2020, our business was strongly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. But we took early countermeasures on the cost side and successfully implemented our Performance Safeguarding Program. After transport volumes plummeted in the second quarter, we were able to benefit from unexpectedly strong demand for container transports in the second half of the year. Therefore, we have concluded the year with a much better result than that of 2019, and after the significant improvements achieved in previous years, we have been able to earn our cost of capital for the first time in a decade," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.