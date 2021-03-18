Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Orders received and sales up when adjusted for portfolio effects, profitability significantly higher year on year

5.6 percent increase in portfolio-adjusted orders received, order backlog 8.2 percent higher year on year

Portfolio-adjusted sales slightly above previous year despite pandemic-related shifts of around €90 million

EBIT margin of 8.4 percent at the upper end of most recent forecast and considerably higher year on year

Dividend of €1.00 per share proposed

Outlook 2021: Vossloh expects trend towards higher sales with further increase in operational profitability

Werdohl, March 18, 2021. Vossloh AG published its figures for the 2020 fiscal year today. In a year marked by COVID-19, Vossloh can look back on a very successful 2020 fiscal year from an operational and strategic perspective, also due to the above-average stability of the rail infrastructure sector in times of crisis. Orders received came to €915.5 million in 2020, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year's figure adjusted for portfolio effects of €866.7 million. The order backlog totaled €594.5 million at the end of 2020, 8.2 percent higher than the previous year's figure of €549.2 million. Sales revenues went up slightly from portfolio-adjusted €861.5 million in the previous year to €869.7 million. Postponements of deliveries and services on the customer side amounted to around €90 million in the 2020 fiscal year due to the pandemic. EBIT came to €73.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year (adjusted figure for the previous year: €55.7 million). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 8.4 percent (adjusted figure for the previous year: 6.1 percent). This exceeded the original expectations for the 2020 fiscal year and was at the upper end of the most recently forecast range of 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent. The EBITDA margin was 14.2 percent in 2020 (adjusted figure for the previous year: 11.5 percent), and thus even exceeded the most recently forecast range of 13 percent to 14 percent. The margin key figures include negative effects related to COVID-19 totaling around €25 million. These effects were only partially compensated for by an effect recognized in profit and loss of just under €16 million due to the transitional consolidation of a joint venture in China.