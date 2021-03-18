Instone held up well in a year dominated by the coronavirus and has strengthened its base for accelerated growth in the coming years

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone held up well in a year dominated by the coronavirus and has strengthened its base for accelerated growth in the coming years
18.03.2021

- Adjusted earnings after tax (EAT) of EUR 41.1 million and a gross margin of 30.5 percent provide solid confirmation of the preliminary results (EAT approx. EUR 40 million and margin approx. 30 percent)

- Acquisition of projects representing a GDV of EUR 800 million strengthens the growth prospects for the coming years; further purchases currently under exclusive negotiation

- Strong demand for Instone products also continues into 2021

- 2021 guidance confirmed: adjusted revenue of EUR 820 to 900 million; adjusted earnings after tax of EUR 90 to 95 million

- Instone supports UN Climate Agreement and the German Federal Government Climate Protection Plan; striving for CO2 neutrality by 2050



Essen, 18 March 2021: Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone") performed well overall in 2020, a year that was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Revised full year earnings targets were exceeded thanks to a strong fourth quarter. Successful platform cost management, a strong pricing environment and, to a certain extent, benefits associated with lower-than-anticipated construction prices have all contributed to the outcome. Despite the headwinds, Instone has successfully strengthened the basis for dynamic growth in the coming years through land acquisitions with an expected future sales value of around EUR 800 million. In addition, the company launched its innovative "valuehome" (affordable housing) product, opening up a new market segment with tremendous growth potential. Funding of the planned step change in growth was secured with the successful execution of a capital increase. Furthermore, Instone has implemented a sustainability strategy and, by committing to climate neutrality by 2050, has underpinned the clear commitment to social responsibility, sustainable business management and the UN's climate goals.