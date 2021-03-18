Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed New perspectives for the fight against cancer Xlife Sciences AG has entered into a joint venture with Hamburg based Indivumed GmbH. Ix Therapeutics GmbH, founded for this purpose, will use Indivumed's extensive multi-omics database and analysis capacities in the future. Functional therapeutic antibodies are developed on this basis on the technology platform of Veraxa Biotech AG, an Xlife portfolio company. The collaboration opens up completely new possibilities for cancer treatment.

The IndivuType database developed by Indivumed is the world's only combined collection of high-quality multi-omics and accompanying clinical data from thousands of cancer patients combined with whole genome sequencing, transcriptomics, proteomics, and phosphoproteomics data. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife, sees the collaboration as a milestone for his company. "We are fascinated by IndivuType and its possibilities for recognizing possible disease triggers. This analytical ability in combination with Veraxa's antibody development will open up new ways for us to treat various types of cancer in a short time frame," says Baumann. Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO of Indivumed, sees huge potential in the joint venture. "With the partnership with Xlife and Veraxa Biotech AG as service providers, we are for the first time able to develop functional antibodies against cancer based on our database and analysis tools. This brings us a big step closer to our vision of a fully individualized cancer therapy".

Initially, lx Therapeutics will concentrate on the treatment of colon and lung cancer. To this end, Indivumed will identify various new disease triggers in the future, which will be made available to lx Therapeutics exclusively for the development of functional therapeutic antibodies based on the Veraxa Biotech AG platform.

About Indivumed

Indivumed is a physician's-led, integrated global oncology company. The company's platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through the proprietary multi-omics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by a global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through this unique platform, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. Further information: www.indivumed.com