MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic



Group sales of mEUR 307.0 down 27.8% compared to the previous year (12M 2019: mEUR 425.5)

Group operating result (EBITDA) improved to mEUR 5.7 (12M 2019: mEUR -0.9)

Group order intake at mEUR 319.6 (12M 2019: mEUR 379.9; minus 15.9%)

Outlook for 2021: Sales and EBITDA expected to increase strongly compared to the previous year



Dusseldorf, 18 March 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, continued its turnaround in financial year 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved a positive operating result. This was primarily due to strict cost discipline, measures aimed at securing liquidity, and the continued elimination of problem areas in the non-core business.



High demand in medical technology and packaging automation

After a promising start to the past financial year, the pandemic also affected the business performance of the MAX Group. They led to a significant decline in order intake in the first half of the year in particular. The MAX Group's consolidated order intake fell by 15.9% to mEUR 319.6 in the financial year (previous year: mEUR 379.9) due to customers' pandemic-related reluctance to invest. From the third quarter of 2020 on, in parallel with increasing hopes that the effects of the pandemic would abate, the MAX Group again recorded a positive order trend and generated high order intake, particularly in the month of December.

The broad positioning in its core business areas Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies in future-oriented industries supports the MAX Group's ability to hold its own in a market environment impacted by the corona crisis. The core business areas recorded a robust performance with a drop in orders of less than 10% overall. The medical technology and packaging automation businesses in the Evolving Technologies segment in particular showed dynamic growth in demand. The medical technology area achieved an exceptional performance with its Tip & Cup technology and successfully entered the in-vitro diagnostics market by receiving major orders. Sales in the area of packaging automation also developed encouragingly. These positive developments helped to compensate for the declines in the other areas of the business. In the Environmental Technologies segment, order intake was down from the previous year, which was characterized by major orders, due to the pandemic and low oil prices. In the Process Technologies segment, order intake decreased due to the corona-related investment stops in the global automotive industry. The non-core Business reported a planned decline in order intake, mainly due to the closure of the IWM Automation companies. Overall, the order backlog at Group level increased to mEUR 209.4 as of 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: mEUR 199.5).