 

DGAP-News MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 07:30  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic

18.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
 

  • Group sales of mEUR 307.0 down 27.8% compared to the previous year (12M 2019: mEUR 425.5)
  • Group operating result (EBITDA) improved to mEUR 5.7 (12M 2019: mEUR -0.9)
  • Group order intake at mEUR 319.6 (12M 2019: mEUR 379.9; minus 15.9%)
  • Outlook for 2021: Sales and EBITDA expected to increase strongly compared to the previous year


Dusseldorf, 18 March 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, continued its turnaround in financial year 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved a positive operating result. This was primarily due to strict cost discipline, measures aimed at securing liquidity, and the continued elimination of problem areas in the non-core business.

High demand in medical technology and packaging automation

After a promising start to the past financial year, the pandemic also affected the business performance of the MAX Group. They led to a significant decline in order intake in the first half of the year in particular. The MAX Group's consolidated order intake fell by 15.9% to mEUR 319.6 in the financial year (previous year: mEUR 379.9) due to customers' pandemic-related reluctance to invest. From the third quarter of 2020 on, in parallel with increasing hopes that the effects of the pandemic would abate, the MAX Group again recorded a positive order trend and generated high order intake, particularly in the month of December.

The broad positioning in its core business areas Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies in future-oriented industries supports the MAX Group's ability to hold its own in a market environment impacted by the corona crisis. The core business areas recorded a robust performance with a drop in orders of less than 10% overall. The medical technology and packaging automation businesses in the Evolving Technologies segment in particular showed dynamic growth in demand. The medical technology area achieved an exceptional performance with its Tip & Cup technology and successfully entered the in-vitro diagnostics market by receiving major orders. Sales in the area of packaging automation also developed encouragingly. These positive developments helped to compensate for the declines in the other areas of the business. In the Environmental Technologies segment, order intake was down from the previous year, which was characterized by major orders, due to the pandemic and low oil prices. In the Process Technologies segment, order intake decreased due to the corona-related investment stops in the global automotive industry. The non-core Business reported a planned decline in order intake, mainly due to the closure of the IWM Automation companies. Overall, the order backlog at Group level increased to mEUR 209.4 as of 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: mEUR 199.5).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Annual Report MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic 18.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plant Übernahme von CORYX gegen Gewährung von ...
DGAP-News: Die Advanced Blockchain AG gründet Stela Labs, eine Gesellschaft zur Entwicklung und Auditierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Zufriedenstellendes operatives Ergebnis unter Einfluss der COVID-19-Pandemie (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Zufriedenstellendes operatives Ergebnis unter Einfluss der COVID-19-Pandemie
16.02.21
MAX Automation: Pandemie hinterlässt Spuren
16.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE gibt Prognose für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 ab (deutsch)
16.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE gibt Prognose für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 ab
16.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
1.907
M.A.X. Automation AG // Aber Max stieg in sein Schiff und winkte zum Abschied. Und er segelte zurück
31.12.20
260
Diskussion zu MAX Automation AG