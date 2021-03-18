 

Wolfgang Neumann Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Germany

Europcar Mobility Group, European N°1 of vehicle rental, announces the appointment of Wolfgang Neumann as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Germany, covering all the activities and brands of the Group in this country.

Wolfgang Neumann is taking over from Stefan Vorndran, who has decided to leave the Group, after 3 years at the head of the German perimeter of the Group.

Wolfgang Neumann is an experienced leader, with more than 20 years spent in various industries (audit, consulting, telecommunications and rental industry) in senior management positions, mainly in international environments, where he had the opportunity to manage turnarounds and transformations.

He spent 10 years working for Avis Europe plc, where he held Finance and Managing Director positions in their German business, as well as the Group Sales and Marketing Director position. More recently, he supported the transformation of companies in the logistics business and the data science business.

As the new Europcar Mobility Group Germany Managing Director, Wolfgang Neumann’s roadmap will be to accelerate the Group’s “Connect” plan’s deployment in Germany, responding to the new customer needs and expectations that have been reinforced by the Covid-19 crisis and are now part of the “new normal”. He will also leverage the power of all brands in Germany (including the Europcar and the Buchbinder brands) in domestic and outbound businesses.

In the coming months, Wolfgang Neumann and his teams will focus on profitable growth, relying on the Group’s assets and service offerings, notably a brand new range of subscription offers, allowing fully flexible vehicle rentals for B2B customers, and a recognized vans and trucks offer. All this while maintaining flexible rental conditions in the leisure travel segment to accommodate the current changing environment and providing all customers with safety, peace of mind and a hassle-free experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Wolfgang Neumann said:
“Germany has always been a key country for the Europcar Mobility Group and it is tremendously exciting to take the lead of this perimeter, in order to open a new chapter of its transformation and business development. A lot has been accomplished by the teams over the last months, including the first chapter of the transformation of the business, marked by the integration of the Buchbinder business acquired in May 2017.
In a still challenging and complex environment, we will now leverage the Europcar Mobility Group’s new strategic framework, the rich portfolio of brands that we have, with distinctive value propositions, as well as the new service offerings of the Group, in order to fully benefit from the market restart and grow profitably in the years to come.
The Group has the ambition to become a major player of flexible, sustainable, digital and connected mobility and I strongly believe it should start with Germany!”

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com



