 

Fisher Investments UK's New Infographic Helps Demystify Taxes in Retirement

Graphic sheds light on common retirement income sources and strategies to address their tax implications

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK recently released Taxes and Retirement, a new infographic that examines common types of income taxes that UK retirees can expect to pay. This infographic is designed to help people understand and plan for changes in their tax liabilities as they transition to retirement.

Fisher Investments UK's new infographic outlines how the most common sources of retirement income—including state and private pensions—are taxed and identifies strategies that may reduce retirees' tax burdens. The infographic also details special tax situations applicable to certain UK pensions.

Carrianne Coffey, Board Chairperson of Fisher Investments Europe, said, "Retirement should be a time to reap the rewards of a long working life, but unravelling the complexities of taxes can be challenging to even the most savvy retiree. Knowledge and preparation are critical to all aspects of long-term financial planning, and we are proud to present this easy-to-understand infographic to help families plan for a retirement that's less taxing and more relaxing."

To see the infographic and learn more about taxes and retirement, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb/retirement-planning/tax-and-retirement-infographic.

This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments UK and should not be regarded as personalised investment or tax advice or a reflection of client performance.  

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited:

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe Limited currently has its registered office at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe Limited, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb

ABOUT FISHER INVESTMENTS:

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/12/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £116 billion in assets—over £74 billion for North American private investors, £29 billion for institutional investors, £11 billion for European private investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

