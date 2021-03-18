 

Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX – ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today a collaboration with Broward Health, a public health system in the U.S. The partnership will focus on conducting a real-world evaluation of Oleena, a digital application that assists patients in managing their symptoms.

As part of the collaboration, Oleena, a FDA-authorized digital therapeutic application developed by Voluntis for patients with cancer, will be provided to patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer to support them in self-managing symptoms and side effects of their conditions and treatments. The clinical research will start enrolling patients in 2021, following an initial deployment of Oleena at Broward Health North.

The partners will conduct an analysis of the real-world impact of the solution as part of the Technology-Enabled Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Education Program which focuses on educating patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and their caregivers. Oleena will be included in the program to help patients increase their understanding of and participation in their care plan.

As one of the nation's largest public health systems, Broward Health is committed to providing quality care to Broward County residents while increasing access to healthcare services. Through this partnership, the two organizations will evaluate how a prescribed digital therapeutic application can support remote symptom management for patients with cancer.

Oleena embeds clinical algorithms into a user-friendly application that provides real-time, personalized recommendations for the management of symptoms at home. Additionally, care teams access the automated triage functions that help monitor patients and prioritize targeted intervention. With this joint initiative, the partners aim to enhance the quality of care and outcomes while reducing unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations that result from untreated symptoms.

In preparation for the clinical evaluation, during the design phase, specific attention was paid to optimizing the user experience, answering health literacy challenges and supporting multiple languages. This collaboration demonstrates Broward Health and Voluntis’ willingness and commitment to enhance healthcare delivery and help reduce disparities among patients.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for Metastatic Breast Cancer Regulatory News: Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX – ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today a collaboration with Broward Health, a public health system in the U.S. The partnership will focus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Class ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Voluntis Announces the Organization of Meetings With Institutional Investors Accompanied by Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont
04.03.21
Voluntis Strengthens Its Global Customer Support Services in Collaboration With Zendesk
02.03.21
Publication of a New Study on Voluntis by Brokerage Firm Bryan, Garnier & Co
01.03.21
Voluntis: Initiation of Voluntis Stock Coverage by the Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont
17.02.21
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021