Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for Metastatic Breast Cancer

As part of the collaboration, Oleena, a FDA-authorized digital therapeutic application developed by Voluntis for patients with cancer, will be provided to patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer to support them in self-managing symptoms and side effects of their conditions and treatments. The clinical research will start enrolling patients in 2021, following an initial deployment of Oleena at Broward Health North.

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX – ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today a collaboration with Broward Health, a public health system in the U.S. The partnership will focus on conducting a real-world evaluation of Oleena, a digital application that assists patients in managing their symptoms.

The partners will conduct an analysis of the real-world impact of the solution as part of the Technology-Enabled Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Education Program which focuses on educating patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and their caregivers. Oleena will be included in the program to help patients increase their understanding of and participation in their care plan.

As one of the nation's largest public health systems, Broward Health is committed to providing quality care to Broward County residents while increasing access to healthcare services. Through this partnership, the two organizations will evaluate how a prescribed digital therapeutic application can support remote symptom management for patients with cancer.

Oleena embeds clinical algorithms into a user-friendly application that provides real-time, personalized recommendations for the management of symptoms at home. Additionally, care teams access the automated triage functions that help monitor patients and prioritize targeted intervention. With this joint initiative, the partners aim to enhance the quality of care and outcomes while reducing unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations that result from untreated symptoms.

In preparation for the clinical evaluation, during the design phase, specific attention was paid to optimizing the user experience, answering health literacy challenges and supporting multiple languages. This collaboration demonstrates Broward Health and Voluntis’ willingness and commitment to enhance healthcare delivery and help reduce disparities among patients.