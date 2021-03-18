 

PureTech Announces Board Member Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021   

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announces that Stephen Muniz, Esq., will retire from his role as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary and will step down from the Board Of Directors, effective May 17, 2021. Bharatt Chowrira, PhD, JD, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy and a member of the Board, will assume the responsibilities previously held by Steve.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for all of his hard work and leadership over the past 13 years,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech. “As a co-founder, Steve has been instrumental in helping PureTech build a world class operations and legal team, leaving us well-positioned for the future. We wish him much continued success and all the best in his future endeavors.”

“It has been an honor to help build such an innovative company,” said Steve. “I am looking forward to watching PureTech’s progress as they continue to advance their important therapeutic candidates and ground-breaking discovery platforms for patients in need.”

PureTech’s Board of Directors
 PureTech’s Board of Directors include former executives of major pharmaceutical companies, entrepreneurs, and award winning academic and clinical leaders who leverage their expertise to support our mission. The Board of Directors is comprised of the following members:

Daphne Zohar, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director – Daphne Zohar is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech, and she has served as a member of PureTech’s Board of Directors since the Company’s founding. She has also served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of a number of PureTech’s Founded Entities. A successful entrepreneur, Ms. Zohar created PureTech, assembling a leading team to help implement her vision for the Company, and was a key participant in fundraising, business development and establishing the underlying programs and platforms that have resulted in PureTech’s substantial pipeline.

