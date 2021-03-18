GLOBAL GRAPHICS PUBLISHES 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Cambridge (UK), 18 March 2021 (08.00 CET): Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces that it has published its annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The full document is available to download from the investors section of the Company’s web site at: https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/financial-reports .

Should you wish to receive printed copies please send an e-mail to investor-relations@globalgraphics.com or make your request in writing, for the attention of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to 2030 Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, Cambridge, CB23 6DW, UK.

Mike Rottenborn, Global Graphics CEO comments, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I’m pleased to publicly announce our 2020 results. I began the year as the new CEO shortly before the world was engulfed in the global pandemic and this presented significant challenges, but every Global Graphics employee pulled together to deliver uninterrupted innovation on behalf of our customers and very strong results for our shareholders.

“Four events deserve special mention. First, the revenue in our Printhead Solutions segment increased by 43% over the same period in 2019 as Meteor’s industrial inkjet customers continued building ever-larger printers. Second, we were able to conclude the sale of our URW Type Foundry business to Monotype in May, a good outcome for all parties. Third, Global Graphics Software received a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for our innovative products in inkjet screening and quality. And finally, we concluded the year by announcing the purchase of HYBRID Software, which will open up many new opportunities for Global Graphics in the fast-growing labels and packaging segments.

“Although the pandemic is far from over, we see the recovery beginning for many of our OEM customers, and Global Graphics is on a very strong footing to support them throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Global Graphics Chairman Guido Van der Schueren adds, “The pandemic changed many things, but it did not slow the pace of innovation by either Global Graphics or HYBRID Software, and it’s exciting to see the integration taking place following the acquisition of HYBRID Software. This is transformative for Global Graphics, nearly doubling the headcount and revenue of the group and putting it in a much stronger position to lead the digital transformation in labels and packaging as well as other industrial inkjet segments. This is a new and improved Global Graphics now, and I and the rest of the Board are committed to sharing this vision over the coming months with the investor community for the benefit of all shareholders.”