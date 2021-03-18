 

Nespresso invests CHF 117 million in the expansion of its Avenches production center to meet growing consumer demand

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespresso invests CHF 117 million to expand its Avenches production center in Switzerland to meet increasing consumer demand for its high-quality premium coffees and support international development, creating 50 new jobs by the end of 2022.

The investment supports the increase of production capacity, by including three new production lines, and the expansion of its distribution center, augmenting the current logistics capacity. The Avenches production center acts as Nespresso's global distribution center, shipping capsules to over 80 countries around the world, and is dedicated to the production of Nespresso Original and Professional coffees as well as Starbucks by Nespresso.

"This investment speaks of our long-term sustainable business approach," said Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso. "All Nespresso coffees sold worldwide are produced in Switzerland. Over the past eight months we have announced a total of CHF 270 million investment in both our Romont and Avenches production centers. We are very proud to be able to continue to invest in Switzerland and support our economy, even more so in challenging times such as these."

"In the current context, I consider Nespresso's announcement as very good news. This very important investment demonstrates the attractiveness of this region, including in the industrial sector. By creating several dozen additional jobs, Nespresso is expanding its Avenches site and strengthens the positioning of the Swiss Food Nutrition Valley, an initiative launched by Nestlé and the Canton of Vaud to promote Switzerland as an innovation hub in the field of food and nutrition," emphasized Philippe Leuba, Director of the Department of Economy, Innovation and Sport of the Canton of Vaud.

Growing consumer demand has led to the need to expand Nespresso's logistics operations in Avenches, ensuring higher turnover in order processing and dispatching, as well as increased production capacity.

The expansion of the distribution center is set to start in July 2021 and expected to be fully operational by September 2022. The three new production lines are planned to be operational by March 2022.

Nespresso opened its production center in Avenches in 2008, with an initial investment of CHF 300 million, later complemented with CHF 200 million invested in its infrastructure and operations in Avenches, a total of CHF 500 million since 2009. 

