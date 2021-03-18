The Board of Directors of Total SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) met on March 17, 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and decided to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held on May 28, 2021. The legal notice of the meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (‘Mandatory Legal Notice Bulletin’) on March 31, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website.

The Board has made several important decisions in support of the transformation of Total into a broad energy company, its commitment to the energy transition and its climate ambition to get to net zero as announced in May 2020:

- As stated on February 9, 2021, and to be consistent with this ambition, the Board of Directors will propose to shareholders that this transformation should be anchored in the by-laws by changing the company name to TotalEnergies SE.

- The Board will present a resolution for an advisory vote on the Company's ambition for sustainable development and energy transition to carbon neutrality and its 2030 objectives. This resolution is based on the joint statement issued with the global investor initiative Climate 100+ in May 2020, on the strategy and objectives announced to shareholders by Total in September 2020 and in February 2021, and finally on the work of the Board of Directors on the TotalEnergies Company’s ambition. The Board of Directors is thus giving shareholders the opportunity to express their view on the strategy for the transition to net zero that it has set for the Company, taking into account certain expectations expressed in this regard as well as the inadmissibility of a draft resolution relating to this strategy that would be presented by shareholders as it is an area of competence specific to the Board of Directors.

- From 2021, a new criterion regarding the reduction in indirect (Scope 3) emissions related to the use of the Group's energy products by its customers in Europe will be introduced for the allocation of performance shares to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to all Senior Executives. Moreover, the weight of the criteria related to the company's transformation strategy in variable compensation has also been increased.