 

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 6/2021         March 18th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Company announcement


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Consolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Shares
Nature of transaction  Purchase
Trading date 17 March 2021
Market in which transaction was executed NASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of securities traded 250,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded 3,628,825

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment




