 

Himax WE-I Plus AIoT Platform Receives Microsoft Azure IoT PnP Certification

Expedite Development of Ultralow Power Connected Devices for Azure IoT Cloud Leveraging Himax WE-I Plus AIoT Platform

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its ultralow power WE-I Plus AIoT Platform has been listed in the Azure Certified Device Catalog after receiving Microsoft Azure IoT PnP certification.

“The Microsoft Azure IoT Platform and Himax WE-I Plus AIoT Platform collectively create a powerful tool for our customers to unleash their creativity,” said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Himax. ”We bring to market a reliable, secure and long battery life edge AI product, and make it easier and faster than ever.”

Ultralow Power WE-I Plus AIoT platform featuring NB-IoT for cloud connect
Himax WE-I Plus AIoT platform is composed of Himax’s ultralow power WE-I Plus endpoint AI processor, always-on image sensor and computer-vision AI algorithm, along with a 3rd party NB-IoT module, all operating in ultralow power, to act as an edge AI device in the Azure IoT cloud service ecosystem. Under the designated working environment at the edge, Himax WE-I Plus AIoT platform detects motion by AoS image sensor, can carry out customized AI-use-case operations, such as person detection, face detection, face recognition and object detection, by WE-I Plus and then output secure metadata over NB-IoT protocol to the Azure IoT cloud for further statistical data processing and analysis. In such a scenario, the Himax WE-I Plus AIoT platform can operate with just 4 AA batteries for more than one-year lifetime. By comparison other IoT devices with the same battery capacity and event trigger frequency, which transmit raw data rather than metadata, may result in much shorter battery life, in some cases even less than one month.

“Himax is a valued collaborator in our mission to make Azure IoT platform the go-to platform for designers of smart, connected devices,” said Sean Pien, Enterprise Commercial Lead at Microsoft Taiwan Corporation. “Moreover, Azure Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) accessed through WE-I Plus SDK tools integrates seamlessly with our Azure IoT platform, providing an easy and convenient means of connecting IoT endpoints and edge devices to the cloud.”

