The Southern Hemisphere’s Tallest Residential Tower Celebrates Grand Completion

Located in Melbourne, the super-tall tower is now complete and an incredible new sight on the city skyline. It lifts the bar in terms of residential addresses, boasting the highest residences in the Southern Hemisphere.

MELBOURNE, Australia., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Hemisphere’s tallest residential tower – Australia 108, by developer World Class Global – will host the renowned Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s highest ever concert to celebrate the 319-metre tower’s grand completion this month.

To celebrate the building’s completion, orchestra members will perform a sky-high repertoire from 7:30pm on Sunday 21 March (Australian Eastern Daylight Time AEDT) from different spaces within the landmark tower’s luxurious 2,800 square metre Star Club, including from one of its eye-catching infinity pools that hover 212 metres above the streets below.

The performance will be broadcast free from MSO’s YouTube channel (link here) and give architecture and design fans – along with music lovers – a look inside the prestigious private Star Club, home to some of the most luxurious amenity experiences in the world.

The Star Club is located within the building’s distinctive golden cantilevered Starburst, which protrudes up to eight metres from the structure from levels 70 and 71.

World Class Global CEO David Ng said the concert aimed to celebrate the completion of the Australia 108 landmark on Melbourne’s skyline and welcome it to the cityscape.

“The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has set the beat of the city with its world-class performances for more than 100 years. We could not think of a more appropriate way to welcome Australia 108 to the skyline than through a concert for all Melburnians to enjoy,” Mr Ng said.

“We hope this performance inspires music lovers and Melbourne lovers alike to dream large and look up, as Australia 108’s height reminds us just what is possible.”

Construction of Australia 108 – which comprises 1,105 apartments – commenced in 2015, with Multiplex spending the first 12 months on groundworks, driving over 200 piles up to 46-metres deep. A workforce of 3,252 tradespeople and consultants were employed during the development journey of the $1 billion project.

Conceived by award-winning design firm Fender Katsalidis, which also designed Melbourne’s former tallest building Eureka Tower, Australia 108’s glass plated façade comprises a total of 14,854 panel and 24 prefabricated golden trusses for its architectural ‘Starburst’ design feature.