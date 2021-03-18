 

Civil Engineering Market Size Worth $12.05 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 09:35  |  44   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  The global civil engineering market size is expected to reach USD 12.05 trillion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing residential construction sector on account of the rising population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Construction services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028, which can be attributed to recent advances in the construction sector that are expected to revolutionize the industry and boost the segment growth
  • Real estate emerged as the dominant application segment in 2020 accounting for over 41% of global revenue share owing to high demand for residential properties as a result of rapid urbanization and increased consumer spending power
  • The government segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominant position from 2021 to 2028 on account of the rising focus on infrastructure development across the globe
  • Middle East is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growth in the residential construction sector along with the rise in consumer disposable income
  • Key industry participants are focusing on product portfolio and geographical expansions through mergers & acquisitions
  • For instance, Stantec acquired Wenck in Dec 2020. The acquisition is anticipated to expand the company's presence in the U.S.
  • Midwest, thereby providing growth opportunities in the energy, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, and transportation sectors

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Civil Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Planning & Design, Construction), By Application (Real Estate, Infrastructure), By Customers (Govt., Private), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/civil-engineering-market

