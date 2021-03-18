 

DGAP-News VAXIMM to Participate at Upcoming Scientific and Industry Events

18.03.2021
Basel (Switzerland) and Mannheim (Germany), March 18, 2021 - VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced today that the Company will participate in several scientific and industry events in the coming weeks. All conferences will be held virtually.

15th Annual International Partnering Conference BIO-Europe Spring(R)
March 22-25, 2021
Dr. Heinz Lubenau, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will give a company presentation and participate in the online partnering system. To request a meeting, please sign up through the event's partneringONE meeting system.

European Biotech Investor Days 2021
April 7-8, 2021
Dr. Lubenau will give a company presentation at 5pm CEST, 7 April, and be available for one-on-one meetings.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021
Dr. Lubenau will attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Summit 2021
April 29, 2021
Dr. Lubenau will attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

Upcoming events in which VAXIMM will participate are updated on a regular basis. See the Events section of the Company's website for more information.

About VAXIMM
VAXIMM is a privately held, Swiss/German biotech company that is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for patients suffering from cancer. VAXIMM's plug and play DNA vaccination technology is based on a live attenuated, safe, orally available bacterial vaccine strain, which is modified to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells to target a wide range of cancer-related antigens. The Company has a pipeline of complementary development candidates targeting different tumor structures. Lead product candidate, oral VXM01, activates killer cells targeting tumor-specific vasculature and certain immune-suppressive cells, thereby increasing immune cell infiltration in solid tumors. VXM01 is currently in clinical development for several tumor types, including brain cancer. As part of a scientific collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., VAXIMM has an ongoing clinical trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with the human anti-PD-L1 antibody, avelumab. VAXIMM's neoantigen program is currently in preclinical development; the Company's platform allows for fast manufacturing of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by other neoantigen approaches. A clinical Phase I basket study in collaboration with NEC Corporation is in preparation. VAXIMM also has a collaboration agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMS), granting CMS full rights in China and other Asian countries (excluding Japan) to VAXIMM's existing programs.
VAXIMM's investors include: BB Biotech Ventures, BCM Europe, BioMed Partners, CMS, M Ventures, NEC and Sunstone Capital. VAXIMM AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its wholly owned subsidiary, VAXIMM GmbH, located in Mannheim, Germany, is responsible for the Company's development activities. For more information, please visit www.vaximm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
VAXIMM AG
Dr. Heinz Lubenau
Tel.: +49 621 8359 687 0
Email: info@vaxxim.com

Media Inquiries:
MC Services AG
EU: Katja Arnold
USA: Laurie Doyle, Dr. Erica Fiorini
Tel EU: +49 89 210228 0
Tel USA: +1 339 832 0752
Email: vaximm@mc-services.eu


Disclaimer

