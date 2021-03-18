DGAP-News: VAXIMM AG / Key word(s): Conference VAXIMM to Participate at Upcoming Scientific and Industry Events 18.03.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel (Switzerland) and Mannheim (Germany), March 18, 2021 - VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced today that the Company will participate in several scientific and industry events in the coming weeks. All conferences will be held virtually.



15th Annual International Partnering Conference BIO-Europe Spring(R)

March 22-25, 2021

Dr. Heinz Lubenau, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will give a company presentation and participate in the online partnering system. To request a meeting, please sign up through the event's partneringONE meeting system.



European Biotech Investor Days 2021

April 7-8, 2021

Dr. Lubenau will give a company presentation at 5pm CEST, 7 April, and be available for one-on-one meetings.



American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021

Dr. Lubenau will attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Summit 2021

April 29, 2021

Dr. Lubenau will attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

About VAXIMM

VAXIMM is a privately held, Swiss/German biotech company that is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for patients suffering from cancer. VAXIMM's plug and play DNA vaccination technology is based on a live attenuated, safe, orally available bacterial vaccine strain, which is modified to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells to target a wide range of cancer-related antigens. The Company has a pipeline of complementary development candidates targeting different tumor structures. Lead product candidate, oral VXM01, activates killer cells targeting tumor-specific vasculature and certain immune-suppressive cells, thereby increasing immune cell infiltration in solid tumors. VXM01 is currently in clinical development for several tumor types, including brain cancer. As part of a scientific collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., VAXIMM has an ongoing clinical trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with the human anti-PD-L1 antibody, avelumab. VAXIMM's neoantigen program is currently in preclinical development; the Company's platform allows for fast manufacturing of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by other neoantigen approaches. A clinical Phase I basket study in collaboration with NEC Corporation is in preparation. VAXIMM also has a collaboration agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMS), granting CMS full rights in China and other Asian countries (excluding Japan) to VAXIMM's existing programs.

VAXIMM's investors include: BB Biotech Ventures, BCM Europe, BioMed Partners, CMS, M Ventures, NEC and Sunstone Capital. VAXIMM AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its wholly owned subsidiary, VAXIMM GmbH, located in Mannheim, Germany, is responsible for the Company's development activities. For more information, please visit www.vaximm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

VAXIMM AG

Dr. Heinz Lubenau

Tel.: +49 621 8359 687 0

Email: info@vaxxim.com



Media Inquiries:

MC Services AG

EU: Katja Arnold

USA: Laurie Doyle, Dr. Erica Fiorini

Tel EU: +49 89 210228 0

Tel USA: +1 339 832 0752

Email: vaximm@mc-services.eu

