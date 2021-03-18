 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2021 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
77.76 EUR 3576.96 EUR
77.72 EUR 1865.28 EUR
77.62 EUR 2406.22 EUR
77.70 EUR 388.50 EUR
77.60 EUR 77.60 EUR
77.64 EUR 4425.48 EUR
77.70 EUR 1942.50 EUR
77.70 EUR 1165.50 EUR
77.66 EUR 1708.52 EUR
77.60 EUR 2172.80 EUR
77.64 EUR 3416.16 EUR
77.68 EUR 2485.76 EUR
77.62 EUR 3415.28 EUR
77.70 EUR 3651.90 EUR
77.60 EUR 776.00 EUR
77.68 EUR 5592.96 EUR
77.68 EUR 1708.96 EUR
77.62 EUR 1164.30 EUR
77.70 EUR 1709.40 EUR
77.76 EUR 3110.40 EUR
77.70 EUR 1709.40 EUR
77.60 EUR 3259.20 EUR
77.72 EUR 1554.40 EUR
77.68 EUR 1708.96 EUR
77.62 EUR 5976.74 EUR
77.72 EUR 2020.72 EUR
77.68 EUR 3184.88 EUR
77.76 EUR 3576.96 EUR
77.60 EUR 698.40 EUR
77.70 EUR 2020.20 EUR
77.72 EUR 3575.12 EUR
77.70 EUR 1631.70 EUR
Seite 1 von 2


