DGAP-DD KION GROUP AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 18.03.2021, 09:56 | 39 | 0 | 0 18.03.2021, 09:56 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2021 / 09:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 77.76 EUR 3576.96 EUR 77.72 EUR 1865.28 EUR 77.62 EUR 2406.22 EUR 77.70 EUR 388.50 EUR 77.60 EUR 77.60 EUR 77.64 EUR 4425.48 EUR 77.70 EUR 1942.50 EUR 77.70 EUR 1165.50 EUR 77.66 EUR 1708.52 EUR 77.60 EUR 2172.80 EUR 77.64 EUR 3416.16 EUR 77.68 EUR 2485.76 EUR 77.62 EUR 3415.28 EUR 77.70 EUR 3651.90 EUR 77.60 EUR 776.00 EUR 77.68 EUR 5592.96 EUR 77.68 EUR 1708.96 EUR 77.62 EUR 1164.30 EUR 77.70 EUR 1709.40 EUR 77.76 EUR 3110.40 EUR 77.70 EUR 1709.40 EUR 77.60 EUR 3259.20 EUR 77.72 EUR 1554.40 EUR 77.68 EUR 1708.96 EUR 77.62 EUR 5976.74 EUR 77.72 EUR 2020.72 EUR 77.68 EUR 3184.88 EUR 77.76 EUR 3576.96 EUR 77.60 EUR 698.40 EUR 77.70 EUR 2020.20 EUR 77.72 EUR 3575.12 EUR 77.70 EUR 1631.70 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



