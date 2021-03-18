 

Lysando AG and AMICOGEN Inc. forge a strategic partnership

Balzers/Jinju (ots) - - The fight against the rise of resistant bacteria and the
global antibiotic-crisis is enforced and accelerated with the strategic
partnership of AMICOGEN and Lysando AG. The two specialist's partnership creates
decisive synergies.

Lysando is the global leader in the development of antimicrobial proteins. The
so-called Artilysin®s replace antibiotics, particularly against highly resistant
bacteria. On top Artilysin®s are employed to restore and optimise the natural
human microbiome.

The public quoted Korean company AMICOGEN is a leading manufacturer of technical
enzymes and has well established distribution channels in Asia, including China.
For both partners this close cooperation serves their long-term goals well.

"Due to the close cooperation and exchange on know-how in regards to the highly
specialised manufacturing we reduce the costs and the time to market for our
licensees. In addition, this alliance opens the Artilysin® technology access to
the Asian markets. As a result, we accelerate the conversion of our R&D
achievements into market products" says the President of Lysando AG, Count
Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau.

Due to the strategic partnership with AMICOGEN, Lysando offers its licensees the
entire process from the development of Artilysin®s, to scale-up and "Good
Manufacturing Practice" (GMP).

"We are enthusiastic about the Artilysin® technology, because Artilysin® offers
a feasible solution to the global problem of resistant bacteria. We are
determined to invest into an Artilysin® production facility. In addition,
AMICOGEN acquired a license for the Artilysin® based wound-spray for Asia. With
this acquisition we will step-up our value creation chain in Asia, including the
Chinese market." remarks the President of AMICOGEN, Yong Chul Shin.

Both partners cooperating on the solution of the antibiotic's crises will show
impact.

About Amicogen Inc.

Amicogen, Inc., 092040:KSKOSDAQ develops, produces and markets specialty enzymes
and functional food ingredients. The company offers special biocatalysts,
enzyme-based new functional materials, health foods, and consumer products.

About Lysando AG

Lysando AG is market-leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin®s.

Artilysin®s are a new class of molecules which show a high resistance stability
and are at the same time microbiome - and environmentally friendly. Artilysin®s
can be employed in all fields bacteria present a problem like Medical Devices,
Human Pharmaceutics, Animal Health and Consumer Care.

Contact:

Company
Lysando AG
Verena Schossmann
Phone: +41(0)79 211 83 42
E-Mail: mailto:verena.schossmann@lysando.com

Media
Three Winters GmbH
Prof. Wolfram Winter
Phone: +49(0)171 2345 515
E-Mail: mailto:wolfram@3winters.de

