Lysando AG and AMICOGEN Inc. forge a strategic partnership

Balzers/Jinju (ots) - - The fight against the rise of resistant bacteria and the

global antibiotic-crisis is enforced and accelerated with the strategic

partnership of AMICOGEN and Lysando AG. The two specialist's partnership creates

decisive synergies.



Lysando is the global leader in the development of antimicrobial proteins. The

so-called Artilysin®s replace antibiotics, particularly against highly resistant

bacteria. On top Artilysin®s are employed to restore and optimise the natural

human microbiome.





The public quoted Korean company AMICOGEN is a leading manufacturer of technicalenzymes and has well established distribution channels in Asia, including China.For both partners this close cooperation serves their long-term goals well."Due to the close cooperation and exchange on know-how in regards to the highlyspecialised manufacturing we reduce the costs and the time to market for ourlicensees. In addition, this alliance opens the Artilysin® technology access tothe Asian markets. As a result, we accelerate the conversion of our R&Dachievements into market products" says the President of Lysando AG, CountMarkus Matuschka de Greiffenclau.Due to the strategic partnership with AMICOGEN, Lysando offers its licensees theentire process from the development of Artilysin®s, to scale-up and "GoodManufacturing Practice" (GMP)."We are enthusiastic about the Artilysin® technology, because Artilysin® offersa feasible solution to the global problem of resistant bacteria. We aredetermined to invest into an Artilysin® production facility. In addition,AMICOGEN acquired a license for the Artilysin® based wound-spray for Asia. Withthis acquisition we will step-up our value creation chain in Asia, including theChinese market." remarks the President of AMICOGEN, Yong Chul Shin.Both partners cooperating on the solution of the antibiotic's crises will showimpact.About Amicogen Inc.Amicogen, Inc., 092040:KSKOSDAQ develops, produces and markets specialty enzymesand functional food ingredients. The company offers special biocatalysts,enzyme-based new functional materials, health foods, and consumer products.About Lysando AGLysando AG is market-leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin®s.Artilysin®s are a new class of molecules which show a high resistance stabilityand are at the same time microbiome - and environmentally friendly. Artilysin®scan be employed in all fields bacteria present a problem like Medical Devices,Human Pharmaceutics, Animal Health and Consumer Care.Contact:CompanyLysando AGVerena SchossmannPhone: +41(0)79 211 83 42E-Mail: mailto:verena.schossmann@lysando.comMediaThree Winters GmbHProf. Wolfram WinterPhone: +49(0)171 2345 515E-Mail: mailto:wolfram@3winters.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113691/4866830OTS: Lysando AG